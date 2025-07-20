 Hyundai CEO calls for 'moonshot' thinking in mobility innovation
Hyundai CEO calls for 'moonshot' thinking in mobility innovation

Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 19:05
Hyundai Motor CEO Jose Munoz [YONHAP]

José Muñoz, CEO of Hyundai Motor, has called for the spirit of overcoming seemingly impossible odds in the pursuit of mobility innovation as he commemorated the 56th anniversary of the U.S. Apollo 11 lunar mission in a social media post.
 
In the post shared on LinkedIn on Thursday, Muñoz, the automaker's first foreign CEO, said, “Neil Armstrong's first steps on the moon weren't just a triumph for America — they were a triumph for human ingenuity, collaboration and our relentless pursuit of the impossible,” marking the anniversary of the 1969 lunar landing that falls on Sunday.
 
“As we face the challenges of climate change and sustainable mobility, we need that same moonshot thinking,” he said. “The vision may seem ambitious — safe, sustainable, affordable and convenient transportation for everyone — but Apollo 11 proves that humanity can achieve the extraordinary when we work together.”
 
Muñoz said Hyundai's slogan of “Progress for Humanity” is driven by the same spirit that sent humans to the moon.
 
“Whether it's achieving carbon neutrality by 2045, developing hydrogen fuel cell technology or creating vehicles that enhance mobility for everyone, we're applying that same moonshot mentality to transform transportation,” he said.
 
 

Yonhap
Hyundai CEO calls for 'moonshot' thinking in mobility innovation

Moment of silence
