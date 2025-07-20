Hyundai, Kia sales rank in Britain's top five for 1st time
Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 14:02
According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), Hyundai sold 10,109 vehicles in the UK last month, up 9.9 percent from the same period a year earlier and placing it fourth in the market.
Kia's sales fell 2.6 percent on-year to 10,043 units, but the brand still secured fifth place.
Strong local demand for Hyundai's Tucson and Kia's Sportage sport utility vehicles (SUVs) supported the solid performance.
Hyundai is expected to sell more than 100,000 vehicles in Britain this year as it plans to launch the all-electric Ioniq 9 flagship SUV later this year.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
