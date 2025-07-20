Produce prices: Shoppers anxious about fruit, vegetable costs
Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 18:20
Shoppers browse the fresh produce section at the Yangjae Hanaro Mart in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on July 20. Concerns regarding a sharp rise in vegetable and fruit prices are growing following a heat wave and flood damage. [YONHAP]
Shoppers browse the fresh produce section at the Yangjae Hanaro Mart in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on July 20. Concerns regarding a sharp rise in vegetable and fruit prices are growing following a heat wave and flood damage.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)