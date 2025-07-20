 Produce prices: Shoppers anxious about fruit, vegetable costs
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Produce prices: Shoppers anxious about fruit, vegetable costs

Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 18:20
Shoppers browse the fresh produce section at the Yangjae Hanaro Mart in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on July 20. Concerns regarding a sharp rise in vegetable and fruit prices are growing following a heat wave and flood damage. [YONHAP]

Shoppers browse the fresh produce section at the Yangjae Hanaro Mart in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on July 20. Concerns regarding a sharp rise in vegetable and fruit prices are growing following a heat wave and flood damage. [YONHAP]

Shoppers browse the fresh produce section at the Yangjae Hanaro Mart in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on July 20. Concerns regarding a sharp rise in vegetable and fruit prices are growing following a heat wave and flood damage.
tags food price

More in Industry

Hyundai CEO calls for 'moonshot' thinking in mobility innovation

Hanwha Philly Shipyard mulls joining U.S. Navy ship project

Produce prices: Shoppers anxious about fruit, vegetable costs

Foreign ownership of Samsung climbs back above 50 percent in Korean stock market

Foreign railway passengers in Korea reach nearly 3 million in first half year

Related Stories

Dishes on display

Food prices rise at second fastest rate in OECD

McDonald's serving tomato-less burgers after heat wave decimates crops

Seoul food prices continue upward trend

[WORD_ON_THE_WEB] 'The prices are almost unbearable'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)