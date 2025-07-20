Seoul think tank remembers late Heritage Foundation founder
Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 16:15
The Asan Institute for Policy Studies expressed its condolences for the death of Edwin Feulner, the founder of the Heritage Foundation, a leading conservative think tank in the United States. Feulner died at the age of 83 on Friday.
“Dr. Feulner was one of America’s most influential thought leaders and an icon of the conservative political movement,” the Asan institute said Sunday.
“He left an indelible mark not only on the United States but was also a great friend of Korea. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Linda, and his family for their loss.”
Born in Chicago in 1941, Feulner co-founded the Heritage Foundation in Washington in 1973 and led the organization from 1977 to 2013. What began as a small research institute grew under his leadership into a key policy hub for conservatism in the United States.
The Heritage Foundation played a pivotal role in establishing and shaping core conservative values — free market economics, small government, individual liberty and a strong national defense — during the presidency of Ronald Reagan in the 1980s. In 1989, President Reagan awarded Feulner the Presidential Citizens Medal, the highest civilian honor in the United States.
In the 2016 presidential election, Feulner served as a policy adviser to then-candidate Donald Trump and was also part of Trump’s presidential transition team. In 2023, the foundation released its “Project 2025,” a policy blueprint for a potential future conservative administration, with Trump’s return to power in mind.
Feulner was also widely known as a leading U.S. expert on Asia and a staunch supporter of Korea, having visited the country more than 200 times and forged close ties with figures in Korean politicians and business owners. He maintained a close personal friendship with the late President Kim Dae-jung, meeting multiple times in both Korea and the United States to exchange views on the Korean Peninsula.
In 2002, Feulner received the Order of Diplomatic Service Merit from the Korean government. He has maintained longstanding ties with Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn since the early 1980s and interacted with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Asan Foundation Chairman Chung Mong-joon.
“Over many years, Dr. Feulner was also a dear friend and mentor to Dr. Chung Mong-joon, founder and Honorary Chairman of the Asan Institute for Policy Studies,” the institute said.
“Dr. Feulner was a strong supporter of the Asan Institute since its establishment in 2008. He served as a member of its international advisory board and was a speaker at every major conference the Institute hosted.”
“We hope that Koreans of all political orientations will reflect on his legacy and contributions to the Korea-U.S. relationship,” added the institute.
