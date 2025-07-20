 Blackpink's 'Jump' tops Spotify's weekly global songs chart
Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 14:03
Girl group Blankpink showcases its new single ″Jump″ during the ″Deadline″ tour in Goyang, Gyeonggi on June 5. [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

"Jump," the latest single by K-pop girl group Blackpink, has topped Spotify's Weekly Top Songs global chart, marking the band's second time topping the list, its agency said Saturday.
 
"Jump" came atop the global weekly chart updated on Thursday on the music streaming site, marking the group's second No. 1 on the list since "Shut Down," the title track of their second full album, according to YG Entertainment.
 

Blackpink is the only K-pop girl group to have topped the list twice, the agency emphasized.
 
The song garnered more than 44 million streams on Spotify since its release on July 11 and has topped the service's global daily top songs chart for six consecutive days through Thursday.
 
"Jump," which marks a stylistic shift from the group's previous sound, features guitar riffs reminiscent of Western films and showcases the quartet's distinct vocals, the agency said.

Yonhap
tags Blackpink YG Entertainment Jump Spotify

