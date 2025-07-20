Monsta X to drop new album on Sept. 1
Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 20:13
- SHIN HA-NEE
Monsta X is set to release a new album on Sept. 1, marking the boy band’s first new official release in more than two years.
Further details of the album has not been revealed yet.
The announcement came at the end of Monsta X’s three-day “Connect X” performance on Sunday, held at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul in celebration of the group’s 10th debut anniversary.
Monsta X recently resumed full group activities after five of its six members completed their military service. Shownu, who was the first to enlist from the band, began his alternative military service in 2021, followed by Minhyuk, Joohoney, Kihyun and Hyungwon, who was discharged in May.
I.M, the youngest and the only member who hasn’t yet completed his military duties, will enlist this year.
During a press conference ahead of the “Connect X” shows, Monsta X members had already revealed that their long-awaited new release would come in early September.
Aside from “NOW Project vol. 1,” a digital repackage dropped in May, the upcoming album marks the group’s first new official release since its 12th EP “Reason” in January 2023.
Debuting on May 14, 2015, Monsta X is known for its hard-hitting performances coupled with an intense and charismatic sound, with hits including “Dramarama” (2017), “Shoot Out” (2018) and “Love Killa” (2020).
According to its agency Starship Entertainment, “Connect X” is an upgraded fan concert, which blends elements of a fan meet-and-greet and a concert.
