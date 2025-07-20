 Monsta X to drop new album on Sept. 1
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Monsta X to drop new album on Sept. 1

Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 20:13
Monsta X performs during its ″Connect X″ show at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul on July 20. [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

Monsta X performs during its ″Connect X″ show at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul on July 20. [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Monsta X is set to release a new album on Sept. 1, marking the boy band’s first new official release in more than two years.

 
Further details of the album has not been revealed yet.
 
The announcement came at the end of Monsta X’s three-day “Connect X” performance on Sunday, held at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul in celebration of the group’s 10th debut anniversary.

 

Related Article

Monsta X recently resumed full group activities after five of its six members completed their military service. Shownu, who was the first to enlist from the band, began his alternative military service in 2021, followed by Minhyuk, Joohoney, Kihyun and Hyungwon, who was discharged in May.

 
I.M, the youngest and the only member who hasn’t yet completed his military duties, will enlist this year.

 
During a press conference ahead of the “Connect X” shows, Monsta X members had already revealed that their long-awaited new release would come in early September.

 
Aside from “NOW Project vol. 1,” a digital repackage dropped in May, the upcoming album marks the group’s first new official release since its 12th EP “Reason” in January 2023.

 
Debuting on May 14, 2015, Monsta X is known for its hard-hitting performances coupled with an intense and charismatic sound, with hits including “Dramarama” (2017), “Shoot Out” (2018) and “Love Killa” (2020).

 
According to its agency Starship Entertainment, “Connect X” is an upgraded fan concert, which blends elements of a fan meet-and-greet and a concert.

 



BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Monsta X

More in K-pop

Monsta X to drop new album on Sept. 1

'Squid Game' star Yim Si-wan, actor Park Si-eun donate to Korea's flood recovery

Blackpink's 'Jump' tops Spotify's weekly global songs chart

ZeroBaseOne to drop first full-length album on Sept. 1, basketball-themed single Wednesday

Le Sserafim's Hong Eun-chae voted best Overwatch player in K-pop by fans

Related Stories

Monsta X to mark 10 years with compilation album 'Now Project vol.1'

Monsta X to mark reunion with concert and new album

Monsta X talks 10th anniversary concert — in pictures

Track list for Monsta X's EP 'No Limit' is released

Monsta X releases second full-length U.S. album
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)