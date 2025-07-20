ZeroBaseOne to drop first full-length album on Sept. 1, basketball-themed single Wednesday
Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 13:58
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
ZeroBaseOne will release its first full-length album, “Never Say Never,” on Sept. 1, the boy band's agency, WakeOne Entertainment, said Sunday.
The new album will be the “highlight of ZeroBaseOne's musical challenges overcome together with Zerose,” according to the agency. Zerose is the name of the band's fan club.
“Just as ZeroBaseOne has proved itself with every new music, the new album will show that nothing is impossible through 'Never Say Never,'” the agency said.
A single titled “Slam Dunk” will be released before the album on Wednesday. It will be an EDM and hip-hop track related to basketball, according to the agency.
ZeroBaseOne was formed through Mnet’s audition program “Boys Planet” (2023) and debuted with the EP “Youth in the Shade” on July 10, 2023. The group consists of nine members: Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Ricky, Park Gun-wook, Kim Tae-rae, Kim Gyu-vin, Kim Ji-woong, Han Yu-jin and Sung Han-bin.
ZeroBaseOne recently celebrated its second anniversary with a pop-up store in Western Seoul.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)