Russian airline begins ticket sales for new Pyongyang-Moscow air route

Russian airline Nordwind has begun selling tickets for flights on the newly authorized direct route between the capitals of North Korea and Russia, a Russian news report has said.The Russian budget carrier is scheduled to operate its first flight from Moscow to Pyongyang on July 27, with ticket prices starting at 44,600 rubles ($566.50), the Russian news agency Tass reported Friday.The new air route follows Russian aviation authorities' recent approval of Nordwind's request last month to operate direct flights between Pyongyang and Moscow twice a week.Tass said the flight will take about eight hours and will be operated by a Boeing 777-200ER, with the first return flight to Moscow expected on July 29.Currently, North Korea and Russia have direct flights only between Pyongyang and Vladivostok.Yonhap