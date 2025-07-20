 Ex-labor minister declares bid for main opposition leader
Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 16:46
Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo announces his bid to run in the leadership election of the main opposition People Power Party at its headquarters in Seoul on July 20, 2025. [YONHAP]

Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo on Sunday announced his bid to become leader of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP).
 
Kim made the announcement in a press conference at the party headquarters, weeks after he was defeated by President Lee Jae Myung in the June 3 presidential election.
 

"I decided to run in order to restore our party amid the crisis where the free Republic of Korea's foundations are being threatened and win back the trust of the people," he said.
 
"By becoming party leader, I will stop the bulldozing of the Lee Jae Myung administration and reform the People Power Party so that it can lead the liberal democratic Republic of Korea in a greater way," he added.
 
The PPP is scheduled to pick its next leader during a national convention on Aug. 22.

