Lee appoints four vice ministerial officials

Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 18:21
President Lee Jae Myung presides over a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on July 15. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday appointed four vice ministerial officials, including the chief of the Saemangeum Development and Investment Agency, his spokesperson said.
 
Lee named former Rep. Kim Eui-kum as head of the Saemangeum agency, which is overseeing a project to create an economic hub near a seawall on the country's southwest coast, his spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.
 

Korea has been seeking to transform Saemangeum — more than four times the size of Manhattan — into an eco-friendly waterfront city with high-end industrial, tourism and agricultural facilities, as well as science and research institutes.
 
Lee also named Choe Dong-seok, a business administration expert, as chief of the Ministry of Personnel Management; Kwon Dae-young, secretary general of the Financial Services Commission, as the commission's vice chairman; and You Hong-june, professor emeritus of art history at Myongji University, as head of the National Museum of Korea.

