Lee appoints four vice ministerial officials

President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday appointed four vice ministerial officials, including the chief of the Saemangeum Development and Investment Agency, his spokesperson said.Lee named former Rep. Kim Eui-kum as head of the Saemangeum agency, which is overseeing a project to create an economic hub near a seawall on the country's southwest coast, his spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.Korea has been seeking to transform Saemangeum — more than four times the size of Manhattan — into an eco-friendly waterfront city with high-end industrial, tourism and agricultural facilities, as well as science and research institutes.Lee also named Choe Dong-seok, a business administration expert, as chief of the Ministry of Personnel Management; Kwon Dae-young, secretary general of the Financial Services Commission, as the commission's vice chairman; and You Hong-june, professor emeritus of art history at Myongji University, as head of the National Museum of Korea.Yonhap