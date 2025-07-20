National security adviser heads to U.S., sparking speculation about tariffs and security talks
Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 22:33
-
- MICHAEL LEE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Korean National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac departed for Washington on Sunday, just 12 days ahead of the U.S.-imposed deadline of Aug. 1 for finalizing a deal over tariffs proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Senior presidential aide Woo Sang-ho told reporters the same day that Wi intends to meet with American officials through "various channels" and would report back to President Lee Jae Myung upon his return.
"He is expected to meet with a wide range of counterparts," Woo, presidential secretary for political affairs, said in a briefing Sunday evening.
Wi's return to Washington was not initially disclosed by the presidential office. The trip was first confirmed by high-ranking government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to the JoongAng Ilbo.
His trip comes less than two weeks after his previous visit, during which he held closed-door talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio , who doubles as national security adviser, on a raft of economic and security issues between the two allies.
Speaking to reporters shortly after that trip, Wi said Seoul had proposed a "comprehensive package deal" covering trade, investment, procurement and security, and that Rubio "expressed understanding."
Since then, diplomacy has intensified across multiple levels. On July 10 and 11, senior diplomatic officials from both countries met in Seoul. Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo also joined a trilateral meeting with Rubio and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeaki Iwaya in Malaysia during the Asean Foreign Ministers' summit. Another round of trilateral talks was held in Tokyo on July 18.
Observers speculate that Wi's quick return to the U.S. suggests that both sides are nearing a framework for a potential deal. Officials from both countries have also begun to explore scheduling a summit between Lee and Trump, contingent on progress in the talks.
"This will not be Wi's final visit," Woo told told reporters. "He may travel to the U.S. several more times."
In addition to the National Security Office, newly appointed Cabinet members also appear to be gearing up to join talks with counterparts in Washington over trade and defense.
Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Koo Yun-cheol is expected to depart for the United States early next week, while Trade Minister Kim Jeong-gwan likely to follow soon.
Observers are watching to see if the back-and-forth will lead to the revival of the dormant "two plus two" high-level dialogue format between the countries' finance and trade ministries.
In April, then–Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Besant and U.S. Trade Representative Jamison Greer to outline cooperation in four key areas: tariff and non-tariff measures, economic security, investment, and currency policy.
Those talks were subsequently stalled by political changes in Korea, including Choi's resignation and the presidential election that took place in June.
If reactivated, the two-plus-two format could pave the way for substantive negotiations on issues, including tariff reduction and the dismantling of non-tariff barriers.
Washington is pressing Seoul to expand market access for U.S. agricultural and automotive goods and to ease regulations on digital platforms. But with the Aug. 1 deadline fast approaching, expectations for a concrete breakthrough remain tempered.
Foreign Minister-designate Cho Hyun, who is set to be sworn in on Monday, and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo are also preparing to join the negotiations in the coming days.
Lee, meanwhile, has been quietly consulting Korean business leaders with major stakes in the United States. He hosted Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo for back-to-back dinners at the presidential residence last week to discuss overseas investment and global trade.
The meetings suggest that the administration is seeking both input and support from the private sector as it pursues a breakthrough trade accord.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY YOON SUNG-MIN,PARK HYUN-JU AND KIM YEON-JOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)