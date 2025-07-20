10 killed, 9 missing in heavy rains, landslides

Ten people have been killed and nine have gone missing in the heavy rains and landslides that began across Korea four days ago, the government said Sunday.The data from the interior ministry and the National Fire Agency, as of 5 a.m. Sunday, also showed that a large portion of the toll — six dead and seven missing — occurred in Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang.The other deaths occurred in Osan, Gyeonggi ; Seosan, South Chungcheong; and Dangjin, South Chungcheong. Two of the nine unaccounted for were reported missing in Gwangju.Firefighters said rescue work was still underway in Sancheong, which could lead to a change in the toll. A total of 58 people have been rescued from the county alone.Torrential rains have slammed the nation since Wednesday, with Sancheong receiving an accumulated 793.5 millimeters (31 inches) of rain. The adjacent Hapcheon County, South Gyeongsang, has received 699 mm, while the nearby Hadong County, South Gyeongsang, has received 621.5 mm.Authorities have registered 1,920 cases of flooded roads, soil loss and destroyed public facilities, and 2,234 other cases of damage to private property, such as buildings and farmland.A total of 12,921 people have taken shelter across 14 major cities and provinces.More heavy rainfall is forecast in the capital area and Gangwon through Sunday morning.Yonhap