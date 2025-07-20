80 passengers stranded after cable car stops at Mount Seorak
Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 18:39
Around 80 people have been stranded for two hours after a cable car at Mount Seorak in Sokcho, Gangwon, came to a sudden stop on Sunday.
According to fire authorities, the Gwongeumseong cable car at Mount Seorak halted unexpectedly at around 3:56 p.m.
Both the ascending and descending lines were brought to a stop, with 87 passengers reported to be on board at the time.
The cable car operator suspects a parts malfunction and is currently carrying out replacement work.
Fire authorities have deployed personnel and ambulances near the cable car station to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of the passengers.
