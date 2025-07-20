 80 passengers stranded after cable car stops at Mount Seorak
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

80 passengers stranded after cable car stops at Mount Seorak

Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 18:39
A cable car at Mount Seorak [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A cable car at Mount Seorak [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Around 80 people have been stranded for two hours after a cable car at Mount Seorak in Sokcho, Gangwon, came to a sudden stop on Sunday.
 
According to fire authorities, the Gwongeumseong cable car at Mount Seorak halted unexpectedly at around 3:56 p.m.
 

Related Article

 
Both the ascending and descending lines were brought to a stop, with 87 passengers reported to be on board at the time.
 
The cable car operator suspects a parts malfunction and is currently carrying out replacement work.
 
Fire authorities have deployed personnel and ambulances near the cable car station to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of the passengers.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Korea Seorak cable car accident

More in Social Affairs

Protesting the past: Anti-Japan Action ends long sit-in at Japan's former embassy

Lee withdraws education minister nomination

Adoptees left with mixed feelings, unanswered questions as Korean government reins in 'baby exports'

80 passengers stranded after cable car stops at Mount Seorak

Torrential rain destroys Gyeonggi CU

Related Stories

Driver found not guilty of manslaughter after hitting elderly person walking on median strip

Car accident on Jeju leaves one dead, one injured as iPhone crash detection alerts authorities

Cable car accident in southern Italy kills at least 4 people

Taxi driver killed after barrier debris strikes vehicle in teen driver crash

Pileup on highway in Gangwon leaves dozens injured
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)