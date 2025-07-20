 Access to Han River's Jamsu Bridge blocked due to heavy rain
Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 11:17
The Jamsu Bridge flooded and blocked access on July 18, 2024 [YONHAP]

The Seoul Metropolitan Government blocked access to Han River's Jamsu Bridge on Sunday morning.
 
The bridge has been restricted after the Paldang Reservoir started discharing over 7,000 tons per second into the Han River as of 10:40 a.m., according to the city government.
 
Seoul city asked that citizens use public transportation and keep checking for announcements from the government.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
