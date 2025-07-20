80 passengers stranded after cable car stops at Mount Seorak

Adoptees left with mixed feelings, unanswered questions as Korean government reins in 'baby exports'

Protesting the past: Anti-Japan Action ends long sit-in at Japan's former embassy

Related Stories

Teacher honored by gov't for raising awareness about children with special needs

After hundreds of thousands of adoptions, gov't to take over process

Adoptee reunites with family 42 years after going missing at bus terminal

Dogs rescued from illegal slaughter operation in Cheongju find homes in U.S.

Poor info, privacy rights hinder adoptees' search for their roots