 Gov't launches recovery support team following heavy rains
Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 14:03
Water levels rise dangerously in a stream flowing through Jeondong-myeon, Sejong, on the morning of July 17 as heavy rain pounds the area. A heavy rain warning is issued for Sejong at 1:12 a.m. that day. [YONHAP]

The government on Sunday launched an interagency recovery support team following days of heavy rains and landslides that killed at least 10 people across the nation.
 
Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung announced the measure while presiding over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters in the central city of Sejong, saying the government will shift its focus from responding to the rains to recovering from the damage.
 

"The interior ministry, other relevant ministries and the affected local governments will fully mobilize all available resources and carry out swift emergency restoration work," he said.
 
Yun added the government will promptly survey the scale of damage and make recommendations to President Lee Jae Myung to designate hard-hit areas as special disaster zones.
 
Separately, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok instructed Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung to visit the southern county of Sancheong and develop support measures, according to his office.
 
The prime minister further instructed the interior minister to visit the affected regions on Monday and console the residents while coming up with detailed support plans.
 
At least 10 have been killed and nine others have gone missing in the heavy rains and landslides that began across the country Wednesday.
 
Of them, Sancheong has accounted for six deaths and seven missing.

