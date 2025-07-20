Korean cultural heritage sites damaged after torrential downpours
Heavy downpours across the country have damaged several state-designated cultural properties, including landslides and structural damage to temple buildings. As of Sunday, 11 a.m., the Korea Heritage Service counted eight cultural heritage sites damaged since July 16, when rains began.
The damaged heritage sites include three historic sites, two treasures and one each of national treasures, scenic sites and registered cultural properties. By region, South Chungcheong reported four cases, South Jeolla reported two, and North Gyeongsang and South Gyeongsang each reported one case.
In Sancheong, South Gyeongsang, nearly 300 millimeters (12 inches) of rain fell on July 19, triggering a landslide that damaged parts of the wall of Daeung Hall at Yulgok Temple, a designated treasure, as well as a nearby building. Yulgok Temple was founded in 930 during the reign of King Gyeongsun (r. 927—935) of the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C. to A.D. 935), and records show that the current Daeungjeon Hall was rebuilt in 1679 during the reign of King Sukjong (r. 1674—1720) of Joseon (1392-1910). Recognized for its architectural and cultural value, it was designated a treasure in 1963.
According to the heritage service, the heavy rain caused mud and debris to be pushed into the Daeung Hall, resulting in part of the wall collapsing. All temple personnel had already been evacuated.
At the registered cultural heritage sites of the An Gyu-hong and Park Je-hyeon houses in Boseong, South Jeolla, a landslide behind the main house collapsed a retaining wall, restricting access to the property. In addition, at the scenic site of Songgwang Temple and Seonam Temple on Mount Jogye, also in South Jeolla, debris partially blocked access roads, prompting authorities to cordon off affected areas for safety.
Although not included in the official tally of damage by the Korea Heritage Service, the rock carvings at Bangudae in Ulsan — recently inscribed on the Unesco World Heritage list — were submerged due to the rains.
On July 19, the Bangudae Petroglyphs in Daegok-ri, Ulju, Ulsan, were submerged after heavy rain raised the water level of Sayeon Dam, leaving them completely underwater. By comparison, the petroglyphs were still visible in a photo taken on July 3.
The site is one of two rock art sites in Korea listed as Unesco World Heritage and has also been designated a national treasure. The Bangudae carvings become submerged when the nearby Sayeon Dam exceeds 53 meters (173 feet) in water level. As of 5 a.m. on Saturday, the water level surpassed 53 meters and reached 57 meters by 1 p.m., fully submerging the carvings for the first time since August 2023.
Korea Heritage Service Commissioner Huh Min visited the Bangudae site on Saturday to inspect its condition firsthand. The service said it is restricting access to the affected heritage sites and working with local governments to prevent secondary damage and ensure safety.
