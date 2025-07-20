 Lee withdraws education minister nomination
Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 19:05
Lee Jin-sook, nominee for education minister, attends a confirmation hearing before the National Assembly in western Seoul on July 16. [NEWS1]

President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday withdrew the nomination of Lee Jin-sook as education minister.
 
Lee, the nominee for education minister and deputy prime minister for social affairs, had come under fire for her daughter's alleged illegal study abroad as well as allegations that she'd wrongly put her name as the lead author on papers she didn't write.
 

She apologized on July 16 during a confirmation hearing before the National Assembly in western Seoul, but defended herself on her alleged wrongdoings.
 
The presidential office made the announcement on Sunday evening, as the first case in which one of the ministerial nominees has been called off.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
