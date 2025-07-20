Lee withdraws education minister nomination
Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 19:05
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday withdrew the nomination of Lee Jin-sook as education minister.
Lee, the nominee for education minister and deputy prime minister for social affairs, had come under fire for her daughter's alleged illegal study abroad as well as allegations that she'd wrongly put her name as the lead author on papers she didn't write.
She apologized on July 16 during a confirmation hearing before the National Assembly in western Seoul, but defended herself on her alleged wrongdoings.
The presidential office made the announcement on Sunday evening, as the first case in which one of the ministerial nominees has been called off.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)