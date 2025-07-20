Protesting the past: Anti-Japan Action ends long sit-in at Japan's former embassy

On July 19, the civic group Anti-Japan Action ended its long-running sit-in next to the Statue of Peace in front of Japan's former embassy in Jongno District, central Seoul. They stated that they intend to focus their efforts on resistance against the police. The protest began in December 2015, in opposition to the Korea-Japan agreement on wartime sex slavery reached under the Park Geun-hye administration — nearly a decade ago. In December 2015, Korea and Japan signed an agreement regarding the issue, with Japan offering 1 billion yen ($6.7 million) and a formal apology. However, many in Korea criticized the deal for excluding survivors from the talks and failing to acknowledge Japan's legal responsibility. This photo shows the statue on July 20.