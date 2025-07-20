'Squid Game' star Yim Si-wan, actor Park Si-eun donate to Korea's flood recovery
Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 14:44
Celebrities are pitching in to help the country recover from the damages of the massive flood that swept the country this week.
Entertainer Yu Jae-seok and actor Yim Si-wan each donated 50 million won ($36,000) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association on Friday to help people recover from the flood.
"My heart felt heavy with sorrow to see so many people's lives harmed by the heavy rain," Yu said. "I hope the damage doesn't get worse."
Entertainer Lee Hye-young also pitched in 20 million won, and actor and singer Kim Se-jeong donated 10 million won on Saturday.
Singer Kang Seung-yoon of boy band Winner also contributed 12 million won on Saturday. Celebrity couple Park Si-eun and Zin Tae-hyun donated 10 million won.
"We thank everyone who has helped us with their warm hearts," said the Hope Bridge. "We will make sure to deliver such kindness to the people who have suffered."
