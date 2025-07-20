 Summer swelter: Korea's hottest season begins
Summer swelter: Korea's hottest season begins

Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 18:22
People line up outside a restaurant specializing in samgyetang — a traditional ginseng chicken soup — in Jongno District, cental Seoul, on July 20. The day marked chobok, the beginning of the hottest season in the Korean lunar calendar, when eating samgyetang is believed to to fortify the body against the sweltering heat. [NEWS1]

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
