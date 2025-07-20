Summer swelter: Korea's hottest season begins
Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 18:22
-
- MICHAEL LEE
- [email protected]
People line up outside a restaurant specializing in samgyetang — a traditional ginseng chicken soup — in Jongno District, cental Seoul, on July 20.
The day marked chobok, the beginning of the hottest season of the Korean lunar calendar, when eating samgyetang is believed to fortify the body against the sweltering heat.
BY MICHAEL LEE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
