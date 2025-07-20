Torrential rain destroys Gyeonggi CU
Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 18:24
Heavy rain damage A destroyed CU convenience store outlet operated by BGF Retail Co. is inundated following heavy rain in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, on July 20, 2025. [Yonhap]
A destroyed CU convenience store is inundated following heavy rain in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, on July 20. Around 200 millimeters (7.9 inches) of torrential rain hit the area early in the morning. As of noon on the same day, police reported that two people were killed and nine others are missing due to landslides and rapid currents.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)