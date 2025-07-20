Trains on Gyooe Line suspended due to heavy rainfall
Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 13:57
Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) on Sunday suspended all train operations on the Gyooe Line connecting Uijeongbu and Goyang in Gyeonggi due to heavy rainfall.
According to Korail, torrential rain early in the morning caused a significant amount of earth and sand to flow onto the tracks in the Ilyeong section of Yangju, forcing a suspension of service from the first train of the day. Restoration efforts are currently underway, and the exact time for service resumption will be announced later.
The Gyooe Line had resumed operations on Jan. 11 this year for the first time in 20 years after service was suspended in 2004 due to operating losses. Initially running eight times a day, service was expanded to 20 trains a day starting in May.
“This measure was taken with the safety of our passengers as our highest priority,” Korail said. “We will do our utmost to complete the restoration quickly and minimize inconvenience.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
