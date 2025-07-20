Sunday's fortune: Acts of kindness and shared experiences foster connection
Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Our traditions are treasures — cherish them.
🔹 Value your cultural roots.
🔹 Don’t brush off what you don’t understand.
🔹 Some things are optional — choose wisely.
🔹 Let’s help each other where we can.
🔹 Focus on giving rather than receiving.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Praise has the power to uplift.
🔹 A parent’s love for their child never wavers.
🔹 Parenthood isn’t easy — acknowledge the effort.
🔹 Spending may exceed expectations.
🔹 Gather your family’s input before deciding.
🔹 Catch a movie or enjoy a live performance.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 East
🔹 Everything has its rightful place.
🔹 The more family, the merrier.
🔹 Harmony at home is the key to happiness.
🔹 Streams converge to form a mighty river.
🔹 Bonds of blood will shine brightly.
🔹 You and yours are on the same page today.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Sometimes silence is golden.
🔹 Seeing it may frustrate you — not seeing it may stir curiosity.
🔹 Stay neutral between opposing sides.
🔹 Things may take longer than planned.
🔹 Do good quietly and discreetly.
🔹 Don’t let envy cloud your joy.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Tolerance | 🧭 West
🔹 Delegate instead of doing everything yourself.
🔹 Stay centered — avoid extremes.
🔹 Trust and wait patiently.
🔹 Nurture what has potential to grow.
🔹 Focus on the big picture, not the details.
🔹 Affirm others with your words.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Sometimes ignorance really is bliss.
🔹 The best victory is won without fighting.
🔹 You and others may have different perspectives.
🔹 Prepare before the battle — strategy wins.
🔹 Letting go can be the truest strength.
🔹 Keep asking yourself the important questions.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 Northwest
🔹 Today feels full of life’s flavor.
🔹 Things may go smoothly as planned.
🔹 Your efforts will bear fruit.
🔹 Achieve your goal and savor success.
🔹 Life is perfumed with joy today.
🔹 Capture the moment — take that photo.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 North
🔹 Stay youthful by embracing the new.
🔹 Open your heart and take the first step.
🔹 Row while the tide is with you.
🔹 Life is full of ups and downs — accept both.
🔹 Take the day off — rest is vital.
🔹 Echo back affirmations to show you care.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 East
🔹 Spend moderately — it fuels your life.
🔹 You might acquire something new.
🔹 Expect a family gathering or reunion.
🔹 Enjoy hobbies or leisure activities.
🔹 Attend a concert or go shopping.
🔹 Reconnect with a friend.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 You may splurge on something delightful.
🔹 Your body may tire, but your spirit won’t.
🔹 A bright, cheerful day awaits.
🔹 Focus on chores at home.
🔹 You may receive an invitation — or a date.
🔹 Spend well — the results will satisfy.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 South
🔹 Consider your age and health when planning.
🔹 You may forget your age and time today!
🔹 Go out with your partner or family.
🔹 Married couples — reignite that spark.
🔹 If it stirs your heart, take the leap.
🔹 Passion is the privilege of youth.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Live with love and gratitude.
🔹 Explore spiritual interests.
🔹 You’ll give and receive affection alike.
🔹 Listen to your spouse for harmony at home.
🔹 Affection is what makes life meaningful.
🔹 Be generous — and love yourself.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
