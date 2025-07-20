B- for Lee Jung-hoo, A- for Kim Hye-seong: Korean MLB stars aim to build on first half
Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 15:52 Updated: 20 Jul. 2025, 15:54
After a rocky first half of the season, much attention is focused on whether Korea’s trio of major leaguers can yield a stronger performance in the second half.
Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants returned to action on Sunday in a road interleague matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Kim Hye-seong of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays will both open the second half at home, facing the Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles, respectively.
Lee, who missed much of last year due to injury, is playing his first full MLB season this year. His first-half numbers — a .249 batting average with 86 hits in 345 at-bats, six homers, six stolen bases and a .716 OPS — fell short of expectations. After a strong start, Lee saw his average plummet amid intensified pitching tactics. He hit just .143 in June but recovered to a .324 average in July.
Kim Hye-seong ended the first half with a .339 batting average with 38 hits in 112 at-bats, two home runs, and 11 stolen bases, despite starting only against right-handed pitchers. Kim Ha-seong, who returned from injury late in the first half, batted .222 with one home run and three RBIs in six games.
Experts remain optimistic about the second-half outlook for all three players.
Analyst Song Jae-woo assessed Lee’s performance as a “B- from an objective standpoint, though Lee himself might give it a C.” He described it as a learning experience in overcoming the first slump of his career and predicted a final line of a .270 to .280 average with double-digit home runs and steals if Lee regains his rhythm — making him “top-class in San Francisco.”
Song cited outside pitches as Lee’s main challenge, noting, “Early in the season, he was pulling even outside pitches hard. But during the slump, he couldn’t even push the ball effectively.” He added that pitchers are likely to continue exploiting this weakness.
Kim Hye-seong earned an A- from Song, who said, “It must have been disappointing not to make the Opening Day roster, but he overcame the pressure well.” He added, “The Dodgers only use thoroughly proven players as starters, so this season is a test of legitimacy — a fate Kim accepted by joining an MLB All-Star-caliber team.”
Song gave Kim Ha-seong a C, explaining, “He hasn’t shown much yet,” but acknowledged Kim’s reputation as “a defense-first shortstop with surprising power.” He predicted steady playing time due to Kim’s defensive value and noted that with free agency looming after the season, the motivation is there.
“None of the three Koreans are in especially secure positions with their clubs,” Song concluded, “but it’s encouraging that all are facing the challenge with a positive mindset. MLB puts more weight on second-half performance, so expectations remain high.”
However, Lee went 0-for-3 in a road game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday as his midseason slump continued.
Starting as the No. 7 hitter and center fielder at Rogers Centre in Ontario, Canada, the 27-year-old outfielder failed to get a hit in three plate appearances, dropping his season batting average to .247 with 87 hits in 352 at-bats.
Facing Toronto starter Eric Lauer — a left-hander who pitched for the KBO’s Kia Tigers in 2024 — Lee lined out in his first at-bat in the third inning. With the count at 2-1, he swung at a 139-kilometer-per-hour (86.4-mile-per-hour) cutter and hit a sharp line drive directly at the shortstop. Statcast measured the expected batting average for the ball at 65 percent, but it was hit straight into the defender's glove.
Lee grounded out to first base in his second plate appearance in the fifth inning with two outs and no runners on, mishitting a 133.6-kilometer-per-hour slider on the third pitch of the at-bat.
Leading off the eighth inning, Lee faced lefty reliever Brendon Little and grounded out to shortstop, again failing to make solid contact on a 137-kilometer-per-hour knuckle curve.
While Lee struggled at the plate, San Francisco lost the lead and ultimately fell 6-3. Despite a two-home-run performance from Willy Adames, the Giants’ offense sputtered. The loss dropped their record to 52-47 and extended their losing streak to four games, keeping them in third place in the National League West.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
