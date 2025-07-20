Eagles convert temporary deal to full contract for outfielder Liberato

The Hanwha Eagles said Saturday they have signed temporary injury fill-in Luis Liberato to a full-fledged contract for the rest of this season.Liberato, who had signed a six-week, $50,000 pact as a placeholder for injured outfielder Estevan Florial on June 17, will be paid $205,000 for the remainder of the 2025 KBO season.The Eagles placed Florial, who went down with a broken right pinkie, on waivers.In 17 games so far this season, Liberato is batting .400/.447/.571 with two homers and 13 RBIsA 6YT3E7W2QSA4 and has played strong defense in center field. Hours after the Eagles made the announcement, Liberato went 3-for-4 and scored twice as the Eagles defeated the KT Wiz 6-4 in a rain-shortened game at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi.Florial, a former top prospect for the New York Yankees, put up a .271/.333/.450 line with eight homers, 29 RBIs and 13 steals in 65 games before his injury.Thanks to their eight-game winning streak, the Eagles have opened up a 5 1/2-game lead in first place with a record of 54-33-2. The Eagles explained they didn't want to wait for Florial to find his rhythm at the plate when they already had a hot-hitting batter in Liberato.Since the start of last season, KBO teams have been allowed to sign foreign players to temporary deals in place of incumbents sidelined with injury for at least six weeks.In 2024, the Eagles also converted their temporary deal with starting pitcher Ryan Weiss to a full contract and then brought him back for his first full season in 2025.Though the Eagles didn't have to choose between Florial and Liberato until next Friday, they said they wanted to free both players from the stressful situation and allow Florial to find a new home as soon as possible.In a media scrum before Saturday's game, Eagles manager Kim Kyung-moon said he felt bad about what Florial has to go through."He was an exemplary player. If he can play the way he did here, he should have a good career wherever he ends up," Kim said. "It breaks my heart but that's the cold side of professional sports. I hope he will find a good opportunity with another club."Kim said he has been happy with Liberato's offense in particular and added he hoped the player will stay consistent for the rest of the season.Liberato thanked the Eagles for retaining him and said he will try to live up to their expectations."I didn't have a plan after the end of my six-week contract with Hanwha," the Dominican player said. "I tried to focus on the present and not worry about the future. I've felt confident in my abilities and that's why I've been able to put up good numbers."Liberato admitted he had grown anxious about his future as the clock ticked on his temporary deal and said, "I feel a lot more comfortable now."Yonhap