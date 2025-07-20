KBO teams and closers duke it out for first in tight race

Twins hope to have injured slugger back by late July

Eagles convert temporary deal to full contract for outfielder Liberato

B- for Lee Jung-hoo, A- for Kim Hye-seong: Korean MLB stars aim to build on first half

Kim Kyung-moon, Yang Hyeon-jong chase history in close of KBO season

Related Stories

Eagles continue rebuild after another year at the bottom

KBO on pace to break attendance record after topping five million fans in fewest games

Eagles lead KBO at halfway mark for first time in 33 years

Hanwha Eagles rebuild to be filmed for documentary series

Eagles interim manager carves up KBO squad