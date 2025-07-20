Hotspur's Son Heung-min makes first preseason appearance amid transfer rumors
Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 14:05 Updated: 20 Jul. 2025, 15:50
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min made his first appearance of the preseason on Saturday, brushing off transfer rumors as he took the field in a friendly match against Reading.
Son came on as a substitute at the start of the second half at Select Car Leasing Stadium in Berkshire, England, playing roughly 45 minutes in the club’s 2-0 win over League One side Reading. While he didn’t register a goal or assist, he remained active on the left wing — his usual position — after receiving the captain’s armband from defender Cristian Romero.
Son attempted several one-on-one breakthroughs and crosses, but was largely denied by Reading’s defense. In the 72nd minute, he charged onto a loose ball from a corner kick and fired a shot that sailed over the crossbar. Another chance in the 79th minute was missed as he lost control of the ball while breaking through the back line.
Saturday's match marked a winning debut for newly appointed manager Thomas Frank. After a scoreless first half, Frank subbed out the entire starting lineup and sent on a fresh 11, including Son. The changes paid off quickly: Will Lankshear headed in the opening goal in the 49th minute off a pass from Luka Vuskovic, who then doubled the lead with a left-footed volley four minutes later.
Earlier on Saturday, Frank fielded questions about both Son and Romero — the team’s captain and vice-captain — who have been at the center of summer transfer speculation during his press conference since taking charge of Spurs.
With one year remaining on his contract, Son has reportedly drawn interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, the United States and Turkey, while Romero is being targeted by Spain’s Atletico De Madrid.
Speaking at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre in London on Saturday, Frank avoided giving a definitive answer on Son’s future.
“Good question,” Frank said. “I haven’t decided anything on that. I have a long list of bullet points I need to get through and I take them in the right order.”
He added that both Son and Romero had trained well and would appear in the preseason opener, but declined to confirm whether Son would remain captain.
Asked if he planned to use Son and Romero in the upcoming season, Frank again remained vague. “Right now, I have a player that is fully committed and training well and will play tomorrow,” said Frank. “If a player has been at a club a long time, then there will always be a decision for the club to take."
Still, he attempted to temper speculation: “First and foremost, he’s here now," he said to questions asking about Son's forthcoming days.
"I’m not worried too much about it. Let’s take that five or six weeks down the line. That will probably [be a question] I get the following week, so I’ll practice my answers. Right now, he’s here.”
According to British media outlet The Guardian, Son’s future could be decided after Spur’s preseason tour match against Newcastle United in Seoul on Aug. 3. If Son were to be transferred before then, the club would reportedly be in breach of its agreement with event organizer Coupang Play and forfeit 3.7 billion won ($2.66 million) to the organizer.
The Guardian analyzed that Frank hinted at the possibility of Son parting ways with Spurs, as he “appeared determined to keep his cards close to his chest, to sidestep the tricky questions but his wish to live in the moment and not look too far ahead did little to convince on Son," according to the report.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG, PARK LIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
