Im Sung-jae shoots under-par round to move up leaderboard at Open Championship

Published: 20 Jul. 2025, 14:03
Im Sung-jae tees off on the 18th hole during the first round of the Houston Open on March 27 in Houston, Texas. [AP/YONHAP]

As the only Korean to make the cut, Im Sung-jae has moved up the leaderboard at the Open Championship with his first under-par round of the week.
 
Im shot a four-under 67 in the third round of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland, on Saturday (local time). He is four-under for the tournament through 54 holes and is in a seven-way tie for 22nd place.
 

Im had opened the tournament with back-to-back rounds of even-par 71.
 
In the third round, Im made five birdies and two bogeys on the front nine before adding a birdie on the back nine.
 
Im's 67 tied for the third-best score in the field in the third round, which saw 36 players break 70 — compared with only 17 players in the first round.
 
Im is now eyeing his second consecutive top-10 finish at the Open Championship after tying for seventh place at last year's event at Royal Troon.
 
The five other Koreans in the field at Royal Portrush all missed the cut.
 
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is leading the way at 14-under after shooting a 67. He sits four strokes ahead of Li Haotong as he tries to win his fourth career major title and second in 2025 after the PGA Championship title in May.

Yonhap
tags Golf Im Sung-jae

