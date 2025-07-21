Applications for cash handouts begin nationwide

The first-round applications for the government's cash handouts to all Koreans began nationwide Monday and will continue until Sept. 12, the Interior Ministry said.Under the plan intended to help stimulate domestic consumption, all Korean citizens residing in the country as of June 18, the day before the plan was announced, will receive a one-time payment of 150,000 won ($108).Foreigners are in principle excluded from the program, but those who are registered on the resident registration cards, including Koreans, and subscribe to the state health insurance are eligible. Permanent residents, marriage immigrants and recognized refugees who are covered by the state health insurance are also eligible for the handouts.The ministry said the application and distribution of the handouts, called "consumption coupons," will be carried out over an eight-week period until 6 p.m. on Sept. 12. The coupons are issued the day after application, and the expiration date is Nov. 30. They cannot be used at large supermarkets, department stores, duty-free shops, online shopping malls and gambling businesses, among others.Additional targeted assistance will be provided based on income level. Individuals in near-poverty households and single-parent families will receive 300,000 won each, while recipients of the basic living allowance will get 400,000 won per person.To promote balanced regional development, residents outside the greater Seoul area, including Gyeonggi and Incheon, will receive an extra 30,000 won. Those living in 84 designated rural and fishing communities facing population decline nationwide will be granted an additional 50,000 won.People can choose to receive the payment through one of several methods: credit or debit cards, prepaid cards or local government-issued gift certificates.To prevent the overloading of the web servers and congestion of community centers, the online and offline applications can be accepted only on designated days for individuals this week, depending on the last digit of one's birth year. Applications for digits 1 and 6 can be made on Monday, digits 2 and 7 on Tuesday, digits 3 and 8 on Wednesday, digits 4 and 9 on Thursday, and digits 5 and 0 on Friday.A second round of payments, scheduled between Sept. 22 and Oct. 31, will provide an additional 100,000 won to the bottom 90 percent of income earners.Yonhap