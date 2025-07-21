Just 13 percent of foreigners eligible for Korea's consumption coupons
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 14:04
- KIM JU-YEON
About 13 percent of the 2.65 million foreign nationals residing in Korea are eligible for the government’s consumer coupon program that began Monday, according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety.
Roughly 358,000 foreign passport holders — including 154,038 holders of F-5 permanent resident visas, 184,165 holders of F-6 marriage visas and 1,598 refugees — can apply for the so-called consumption coupons, part of an effort by the Lee Jae Myung administration to stimulate sluggish domestic spending.
Government agencies have sent English pamphlets to the eligible applicants with instructions for applying for and redeeming the vouchers, according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety on Sunday. The application and distribution of the handouts will be carried out over an eight-week period until Sept. 12. The coupons will be issued the day after application, and they expire on Nov. 30.
The government's consumption coupon program offers individuals coupons that range from 150,000 won ($108) to 500,000 won depending on the recipient's economic status. While most foreign nationals are excluded from the initiative, holders of eligible visas as well as those included on household registers that also include at least one Korean national, who are also enrolled Korea's national health insurance, qualify for the program.
The consumption coupons can be used at various stores including mom and pop stores, convenience stores, traditional markets and restaurants. They can't be used at large supermarkets, department stores, duty-free shops or online shopping malls.
This round of aid also includes refugees, who were initially excluded from similar municipal government support during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. That exclusion was later ruled unconstitutional by a Korean court, prompting the inclusion of holders of refugee visas this time.
A larger group of foreigners, including holders of F-2 long-term residency visas, F-4 overseas Korean visas, was awarded certain stimulus money during the Covid-19 initiative.
