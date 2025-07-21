 Nearly 60% of mid-sized firms have no hiring plans in 2nd half of the year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Nearly 60% of mid-sized firms have no hiring plans in 2nd half of the year

Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 11:36
A job seeker reads job notices at an employment center in Mapo District, western Seoul, on June 26. [YONHAP]

A job seeker reads job notices at an employment center in Mapo District, western Seoul, on June 26. [YONHAP]

 
Nearly 60 percent of Korea's mid-sized companies have no plans to hire new employees in the second half of the year due to an economic slowdown, a local business lobby group said Monday.
 
In a recent survey of 800 mid-sized companies, the Federation of Middle Market Enterprises of Korea (Fomek) found that 56 percent do not plan to hire in the second half.
 

Related Article

 
Respondents cited worsening business performance, rising labor costs and the economic downturn as the main reasons for not hiring.
 
In Korea, companies with total assets between 500 billion won ($359 million) and 10 trillion won are classified as mid-sized businesses.
 
The remaining 44 percent said they plan to hire in the second half, though some expect to reduce the scale of hiring compared with the first half due to sluggish demand.
 
Companies urged the government to increase financial support for hiring, create a more flexible job market and offer additional tax benefits.
 
"The government needs to come up with solutions to key labor issues such as extending the retirement age, reorganizing ordinary wages and adjusting working hours," a Fomek official said.

Yonhap
tags company hire

More in Economy

Lee administration's tightrope dance between nuclear power, renewable energy

Nearly 60% of mid-sized firms have no hiring plans in 2nd half of the year

Applications for cash handouts begin nationwide

Korea's exports down 2.2% in first 20 days of July amid U.S. tariff concerns

Produce prices: Shoppers anxious about fruit, vegetable costs

Related Stories

SK Group to scrap mass recruitment

Hahn & Company acquires SKC's fine ceramics business for $270m

All seven BTS members renew contract with HYBE

SM Entertainment launches audition program production studio, Studio White

HHIH raises 800 billion won in subsidiary share sale
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)