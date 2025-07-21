Queueing for coupons
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 18:17
Residents wait their turn to apply for consumer coupons at the Jincheon Administrative Welfare Center in Dalseo District, Daegu, on July 21, the first day of applications. The first round of applications will run for eight weeks through Sept. 12, with both online and offline options available. Applicants can choose to receive the vouchers via credit or debit card, prepaid card or local gift certificates.
