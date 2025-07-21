APEC venues still under construction, Trump attendance up in air with summit 100 days away
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 18:36
GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang — These days, hard hats outnumber umbrellas in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang. With just over 100 days to go, the city is buzzing with activity as it races to get ready for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
On a rainy afternoon at the Gyeongju National Museum last Thursday, workers hustled through the downpour, hammering away at what will soon become a banquet venue for the event in late October. Across the Bomun Tourist Complex, the summit’s main stage, sidewalks and bike lanes were being refurbished while hotels like the Hilton Gyeongju underwent interior renovations. The entire city has morphed into a giant worksite, part of a high-stakes sprint to host 21 heads of state and top global business leaders.
“The structure is simple, so construction won’t take long,” a project spokesperson said. “We plan to complete everything by mid-September.”
Government and business leaders — including Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Chairman Chey Tae-won — visited the area last week, signaling a full public-private push to ensure the summit’s success. It will be Korea’s first time chairing APEC since 2005, when it hosted the event in Busan, and the first major international gathering to take place under President Lee Jae Myung.
North Gyeongsang's government expects to welcome 7,700 peak daily visitors and 30,000 attendees over the course of the two-day event beginning Oct. 31.
The KCCI, in a joint study with consulting firm Deloitte, projected that the summit would create 23,000 jobs and generate 7.4 trillion won ($5.3 billion). Of that, 3.3 trillion won will take the form of boosts to domestic consumption while 4.1 trillion won will appear as long-term indirect economic and social benefits.
However, despite the enthusiasm, concerns persist regarding delays in infrastructure development. As of Tuesday, completion rates stood at 30 percent for the main venue, 50 percent for the media center, 40 percent for the exhibition hall and 30 percent for the banquet site.
During the four-day KCCI summer forum in Gyeongju last Wednesday, Prime Minister Kim expressed optimism.
“We are doing well in accommodations, transport, security and cultural programs,” he said. “It’s time to redefine our goal as ‘K-APEC.’”
This year’s summit's agenda includes the use of AI for economic development and demographic change. Yet the buzz surrounding the event is more focused on who will attend. All eyes are on whether U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will come to Korea. If Trump attends, a summit with Lee could follow. Chung Dong-young, unification minister nominee, has also suggested inviting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
At the APEC CEO Summit, chaired by Chey, global business heavyweights such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos could make an appearance.
“The big shots always delay confirmation,” Chey told reporters at a news conference at the KCCI summer forum on Thursday. “We might not know until a week before. Numbers aren’t everything, but, yes, we do want big numbers.”
During the CEO Summit, the KCCI will host sector-specific meetings, investment forums and cultural events. Global executives will be invited to tour the province's industrial hubs related to steel and secondary batteries in Pohang; nuclear energy, small modular reactors and future mobility in Gyeongju; semiconductors and defense in Gumi; traditional medicine and cosmetics in Gyeongsan; and automobiles and shipbuilding in Ulsan.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM KI-HWAN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
