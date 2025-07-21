Celltrion Q2 operating profit more than triples on high-margin biosimilars

Celltrion, a major Korean biopharmaceutical firm, on Monday estimated that its second-quarter operating profit more than tripled from a year earlier on robust sales of high-margin biosimilar products.Operating profit in the three months ending in June likely surged to 242.5 billion won ($174.6 million) from 72.49 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a press release.Increased global sales of the company's flagship biosimilars, including Remsima SC, Yuflyma and Vegzelma, buoyed the quarterly earnings results, it said.Those high-margin products accounted for 53 percent of its overall sales in the June quarter.Sales rose 9.9 percent to 961.5 billion won from 874.7 billion won during the cited period.The company expects to continue reporting strong earnings in the second half as it plans to gradually launch five new biosimilar products — Omlyclo, Avtozma, Eydenzelt, Stoboclo and Osenvelt — in global markets later this year.Celltrion aims to achieve 5 trillion won in sales this year, up 40 percent from its record sales of 3.56 trillion won last year.To enhance shareholder value, the company said that it will buy back 100 billion won worth of its own shares starting on Tuesday, insisting its shares are significantly undervalued in the market.The latest buyback will bring the company's total repurchases to 750 billion won. Separately, it has canceled 900 billion won worth of shares so far this year.Celltrion shares have fallen 3.8 percent this year to close at 180,300 won on Friday, far underperforming the broader Kospi, which has gained 33 percent.The company has significantly expanded its global biosimilar lineup, increasing the number of approved products from six to 11.It aims to commercialize 22 biosimilar products by 2030, when the global market size is projected to jump to 261 trillion won from 138 trillion won this year.Celltrion's final earnings results are set to be released later.Yonhap