 Handset subsidy ban to be lifted next week
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Handset subsidy ban to be lifted next week

Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 19:05
This file photo taken Jan. 7 shows a mobile phone store in Seoul promoting the planned lifting of the decadelong ban on handset subsidies. [YONHAP]

This file photo taken Jan. 7 shows a mobile phone store in Seoul promoting the planned lifting of the decadelong ban on handset subsidies. [YONHAP]

 
The decadelong controversial ban on handset subsidies will be lifted starting next week as part of efforts to lower the financial burden on consumers for communications services, the Ministry of Science and ICT said Thursday.
 
The Mobile Device Distribution Improvement Act, which currently prohibits mobile carriers from providing excessive discounts or illegal subsidies to customers, will be nullified beginning July 22, according to the ministry.
 
The National Assembly passed a motion to scrap the act late last year.
 
The ban, implemented in 2014, was designed to bring transparency to the market by curbing subsidies that exceeded legal limits and to foster competition among mobile carriers.
 
But the policy has been criticized for restricting healthy competition by preventing mobile carriers from offering legal subsidies, consequently limiting opportunities for customers to buy cell phones at lower prices.

Yonhap
tags Korea handset subsidy

More in Industry

Korea's 1st int'l carbon emission reduction project approved in Cambodia

Handset subsidy ban to be lifted next week

Renault Group names Nicolas Paris as new CEO of Renault Korea

Pop-up popularity: CU celebrates Tomorrow X Together's fourth album

LG kicks off chill-out challenge

Related Stories

EV prices could jump up as gov't hints at subsidy cut

Korean gov't to raise 'paternity bonus' to match standard parental leave pay

Election subsidies fattening party bellies

A weird discrepancy for education subsidies (KOR)

Dole out for diesel drivers

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)