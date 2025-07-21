 Hyundai donates 2 billion won to flood relief efforts
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyundai donates 2 billion won to flood relief efforts

Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 17:42 Updated: 21 Jul. 2025, 17:44
Hyundai Motor Group said on July 21 it donated 2 billion won ($1.4 million) through the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association to support recovery efforts in regions hit by heavy rains. [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

Hyundai Motor Group said on July 21 it donated 2 billion won ($1.4 million) through the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association to support recovery efforts in regions hit by heavy rains. [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

 
Hyundai Motor Group has donated 2 billion won ($1.4 million) to support recovery efforts in regions devastated by recent heavy rains, including Sancheong County in South Gyeongsang and Gapyeong County in Gyeonggi, the company announced Monday.
 
The donation was made through the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association to help restore damaged areas and aid affected residents.
 

Related Article

At least 10 people were dead and four missing in Sancheong and at least two died and four people were reported missing in Gapyeong as of Sunday night after torrential downpours hit the regions, flooding buildings and causing landslides.
 
In addition to the monetary contribution, Hyundai said it has dispatched six vehicles to help sanitize affected zones and wash laundry.
 
The group is also offering services for customers whose vehicles were damaged by the downpour.
 
For uninsured vehicles, Hyundai will offer repair discounts of up to 3 million won for passenger vehicles and 5 million won for commercial vehicles, and up to 3 million won for both categories for Kias.
 
Vehicle owners will need to provide a document verifying that the damage was caused by the recent downpours. A free car wash will be provided after repairs.
 
“We extend our deepest sympathies to everyone affected by the unexpected downpours, such as those who have lost their homes,” a Hyundai Motor Group spokesperson said. “We hope our donations, relief vehicles and repair support can help communities return to daily life.”

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags korea rain monsoon flood hyundai motor kia donation

More in Industry

Korea's 1st int'l carbon emission reduction project approved in Cambodia

Handset subsidy ban to be lifted next week

Renault Group names Nicolas Paris as new CEO of Renault Korea

Pop-up popularity: CU celebrates Tomorrow X Together's fourth album

LG kicks off chill-out challenge

Related Stories

Devastation, heartbreak and frustration in South Gyeongsang after torrential rains pummel region

'Squid Game' star Yim Si-wan, actor Park Si-eun donate to Korea's flood recovery

Schools shut and residents evacuated in South Chungcheong amid torrential rain

Torrential rains devastate Korea — in pictures

Five missing after morning floods sweep through Gyeonggi

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)