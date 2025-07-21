Hyundai donates 2 billion won to flood relief efforts
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 17:42 Updated: 21 Jul. 2025, 17:44
- KIM JU-YEON
Hyundai Motor Group has donated 2 billion won ($1.4 million) to support recovery efforts in regions devastated by recent heavy rains, including Sancheong County in South Gyeongsang and Gapyeong County in Gyeonggi, the company announced Monday.
The donation was made through the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association to help restore damaged areas and aid affected residents.
At least 10 people were dead and four missing in Sancheong and at least two died and four people were reported missing in Gapyeong as of Sunday night after torrential downpours hit the regions, flooding buildings and causing landslides.
In addition to the monetary contribution, Hyundai said it has dispatched six vehicles to help sanitize affected zones and wash laundry.
The group is also offering services for customers whose vehicles were damaged by the downpour.
For uninsured vehicles, Hyundai will offer repair discounts of up to 3 million won for passenger vehicles and 5 million won for commercial vehicles, and up to 3 million won for both categories for Kias.
Vehicle owners will need to provide a document verifying that the damage was caused by the recent downpours. A free car wash will be provided after repairs.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to everyone affected by the unexpected downpours, such as those who have lost their homes,” a Hyundai Motor Group spokesperson said. “We hope our donations, relief vehicles and repair support can help communities return to daily life.”
