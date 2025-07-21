 Korean consortium wins bid for operation of two major airports in Montenegro
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Korean consortium wins bid for operation of two major airports in Montenegro

Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 14:04 Updated: 21 Jul. 2025, 14:36
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Podgorica Airport in Montenegro [INCHEON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CORPORATION]

Podgorica Airport in Montenegro [INCHEON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CORPORATION]

 
Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) has clinched the top spot in a high-profile bid to operate two of Montenegro’s major airports, marking a significant push in its global expansion strategy, the IIAC announced Monday. 
 
The 30-year public-private partnership deal will give the Korean consortium, led by IIAC and the Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND), control over Podgorica Airport in the Montenegrin capital and Tivat Airport, the country’s key tourism gateway. 
 

Related Article

 
The competition drew major European airport operators as Montenegro, eyeing European Union accession, moves to upgrade its infrastructure. 
 
Korea’s government threw its weight behind the bid. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Korean Embassy in Serbia offered diplomatic backing. The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency’s local office, the Korea Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of Korea, which issued a letter of intent for financial support, also played key roles. 
 
IIAC said the consortium stood out by offering a plan that balanced operational efficiency with long-term profitability. The proposal met Montenegro’s minimum investment demands while optimizing terminal space and layout, trimming an estimated 100 billion won ($71.8 million) off costs compared to rival offers.
 
IIAC expects to finalize the deal by year’s end, pending an objection period for competing bidders.
 
“We will solidify our position as a global airport operator and accelerate our overseas expansion through this project,” IIAC President Lee Hak-jae said in a statement. “We aim to successfully complete the final contract once designated as the preferred bidder.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags Incheon International Airport Corporation Montenegro operation

More in Industry

Kakao to separate shipping fees from Gift prices after 'free' deemed unfair

Korean consortium wins bid for operation of two major airports in Montenegro

LS Electric scales up Vietnamese plant to tap into Asean potential

Hanwha Systems unleashes Sea Ghosts in unmanned naval push beyond Korea

Hyundai CEO calls for 'moonshot' thinking in mobility innovation

Related Stories

Incheon is world's first airport to win top ACI honor for three years running

New head of Incheon airport faces challenges

Incheon Airport Consortium signs $3.05 billion deal to oversee Manila airport

Incheon International Airport invests in Indonesian project

Demanding fair hiring practices
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)