LG kicks off chill-out challenge

Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 18:46
LG Electronics announced on July 21 that it will run the “ThinQ 26℃ Challenge” through September 30 in collaboration with the Korea Energy Agency. The campaign encourages setting air conditioner temperatures to 26 degrees Celsius (78.8 degrees Fahrenheit), which is the recommended cooling temperature for the summer. [LG Electronics]

