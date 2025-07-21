Major companies step up to support regions affected by heavy rains
Major companies are donating funds to support recovery efforts following the recent heavy rains.
Samsung announced Monday that it had donated 3 billion won ($2.2 million) to the Korea Disaster Relief Association to aid recovery efforts. The donation involved eight Samsung affiliates: Samsung Electronics, Samsung Display, Samsung SDI, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Samsung SDS, Samsung Life Insurance, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance and Samsung C&T.
In addition to the donation, Samsung will provide 1,000 emergency relief kits and 300 tent-style temporary shelters for residents in flood-affected areas through its support of the Korean Red Cross. The relief kits contain essential daily necessities such as blankets, tracksuits, towels and toiletries.
Samsung Electronics Service has deployed a special flood recovery team since July 18 to provide free inspections of home appliances and mobile phones in affected areas. The team has set up mobile service centers in damaged regions and is sending service engineers door-to-door in areas hit hardest to provide support with appliance checks and recovery assistance.
Samsung Card will allow customers in flood-affected regions to defer credit card payments made between July and September for up to six months. It will also allow payments to be divided into six-month, interest-free installments. Additionally, it plans to reduce interest on card loans by up to 30 percent and extend the maturity of long-term card loans due by September.
“We actively take part in social efforts to overcome crises whenever large-scale natural disasters occur at home or abroad,” the company said.
Hyundai Motor Group also announced on Monday that it had donated 2 billion won to the Korea Disaster Relief Association to support recovery efforts in flood-hit areas, such as Sancheong County in South Gyeongsang and Gapyeong County in Gyeonggi.
Separately from its donation, Hyundai Motor Group is dispatching six relief vehicles for laundry and disinfection services to help clean contaminated laundry and provide swift sanitation in affected areas.
The company is also offering various services to customers whose vehicles were damaged by the heavy rains. Customers who bring in flood-damaged vehicles for repair will receive discounts of up to 50 percent on repair costs. Complimentary car washes will be provided upon completion of the repairs.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to everyone who has suffered severe losses, including the loss of homes, due to the sudden downpours,” a Hyundai Motor Group official said. “We hope our donation, deployment of relief vehicles and discounts on repair costs will help in the recovery process.”
Shinsegae Group announced on Monday that it will donate 500 million won to the Korea Disaster Relief Association to support areas affected by the heavy rains.
The group will also provide relief supplies through its local stores. Emart delivered emergency kits containing towels, toothbrushes, undergarments and tracksuits to 500 households in flood-hit areas of South Chungcheong on July 19. It also plans to deliver food and daily necessities, including bottled water, instant noodles and chocolate snacks, to displaced residents in Sancheong and Hapcheon in South Gyeongsang.
