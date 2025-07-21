Mirae selects 20 undergrad correspondents from 33rd Global Exchange Scholarship Program
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 18:44
- KIM JU-YEON
Mirae Asset Global Investments selected 20 Korean undergraduate students to share their experiences studying overseas as part of the firm's global grant recipient program, the company announced Monday.
The students were drawn from a pool of applicants from Mirae Asset Financial Group's 33rd Global Exchange Scholarship Program, through which Korean university students receive scholarships to study abroad.
Both the scholarship and the global correspondent program are run by the Mirae Asset Park Hyeon Joo Foundation, named after group founder and Global Strategy Officer Park Hyeon-joo. Since the correspondent program began in 2014, a total of 345 students have been selected to take part.
The 20 selected scholarship students will be tasked with producing content about economic, financial and cultural issues in the country they study in, as well as their personal experiences there. Their activities will be uploaded to the foundation's social media channels.
The correspondent program officially started with a launch ceremony held at Mirae Asset's Eulji-ro venue in Jung District, central Seoul, on Friday.
Seo Eun-won, a student at the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology who will be studying at a university in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, said she hopes to cover visits to Fourth Industrial Revolution-related companies in the area.
"I want to provide helpful information to future grant recipients," Seo said.
“The process of interpreting firsthand global experiences from one’s own perspective is an important foundation for becoming a future leader,” a spokesperson for the foundation said, adding that “the foundation will continue to support young people so they can explore broader opportunities in the world.”
