Pop-up popularity: CU celebrates Tomorrow X Together's fourth album

Pictured is the boy band Tomorrow X Together’s pop-up at a CU branch on July 21. The convenience store announced that it will launch a collaboration campaign to celebrate the release of the band's fourth album. Customers who purchase the album at the pop-up store will receive a limited-edition photo card. From the album’s release on July 21 through Aug. 22, CU will operate pop-up stores at three flagship locations in major commercial districts: the AK& Hongdae branch in western Seoul, Myeong-dong Station branch in central Seoul and Seomyeon Lotte branch in Busan.