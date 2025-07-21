 Pop-up popularity: CU celebrates Tomorrow X Together's fourth album
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 18:58
Pictured is the boy band Tomorrow X Together’s pop-up at a CU branch on July 21. The convenience store announced that it will launch a collaboration campaign to celebrate the release of the band's fourth album. Customers who purchase the album at the pop-up store will receive a limited-edition photo card. From the album’s release on July 21 through August 22, CU will operate pop-up stores at three flagship locations in major commercial districts: the AK& Hongdae branch in western Seoul, Myeong-dong Station branch in central Seoul and Seomyeon Lotte branch in Busan.

