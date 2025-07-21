 Renault Group names Nicolas Paris as new CEO of Renault Korea
Renault Group names Nicolas Paris as new CEO of Renault Korea

Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 19:04
Nicolas Paris, new CEO of Renault Korea [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Renault Group on Monday announced the appointment of Nicolas Paris as the new CEO of Renault Korea.
 
According to Renault Korea, Paris will succeed current CEO Stephane Deblaise, who has been tapped to lead Renault Group's operations in India, effective Sept. 1.
 

Paris, a graduate of Reims Management School in France, brings over 20 years of experience in global automotive purchasing and leadership. He previously worked at automotive supplier ZF Lenksysteme before joining Renault Group in 2015.
 
Since then, he has held key roles in France, India and China, including the head of purchasing at the group's Alliance Innovation Lab in China. Most recently, he has served as vice president in charge of purchasing for batteries, e-powertrains, ADAS, connectivity, software and electronic components.
 
Outgoing CEO Deblaise, who assumed his post in March 2022, has led efforts to enhance Renault Korea's long-term competitiveness and strategic role within the group.
 
Under his leadership, the company launched the Aurora Project, a key product development initiative aligned with Renault's international strategy. Its first model, the Grand Koleos, released in September 2024, has sold over 45,000 units in the South Korean market to date.
 
Deblaise's appointment as CEO of Renault Group's Indian operations reflects the group's confidence in his leadership and underscores the strategic importance of the Indian market, the automaker said.

Yonhap


