Run with Mickey and Minnie at the inaugural Disney Run Seoul marathon
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 15:21
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
A Disney-branded mini-marathon will take place at Yeouido Park in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 11.
This is the first time The Walt Disney Company Korea will host an official running event in Korea. Titled Disney Run Seoul 2025, the marathon offers two different routes: the 3-kilometer (1.9-mile) Fun Run and the 10-kilometer Sprint.
The Fun Run course, recommended for families, will begin at Yeouido Park and turn around near the KBS Hall, according to the company. The Sprint course starts in the same area, passes the National Assembly and crosses Seogang Bridge before looping back.
Registration begins July 29 and will be open for three days via the Disney Run website. A total of 15,000 runners will be selected via raffle. Runners will each be given a special edition Disney-themed T-shirt and a medal.
The 3-kilometer race costs 45,000 won ($32) and the 10-kilometer race is priced at 80,000 won.
The Walt Disney Company Korea teased that its beloved Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and “Zootopia” (2016-) characters Judy and Nick will be present at the event.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)