[Student Voices] Stepping Outside Again

It was a normal day at school with luxurious clouds in the crystal blue sky. Then, “Whoosh.” The winds blew strong, and the air got bad. The consequence: indoor recess. I could imagine all the micro chemicals that flew through the sky as the wind blew forcefully toward our school in Incheon. I saw the disappointment on my friends’ gloomy faces and heard the sighs around the hallway. The positive mood had rapidly become a negative one.Another time, I went out during a cloudy day and forgot to wear my mask. When I woke up the next morning, my throat was sore and I had a cough that almost blew off my throat. It was like a trident stinging my mouth. When I tried to talk, marbles danced around in my throat. I thought: “So this is why we have to stay inside for recess.”In our school, about 1/5 of recesses are indoors. Without enthusiasm we play a game called spike ball, which is just hitting a ball with our hands across a table to our opponent. We’re unable to run around and expend energy. This causes stress to build up.One of my worst indoor recesses was in 4th grade. The teachers had nothing organized for recess, so we just stared at the wall. One of my friends complained, “Why doesn’t Korea have clean air?” Another said, “Why is China’s air so bad?” I covered my face to hide my tears of stress.It was more than two centuries ago that people started to burn coal, gas, and all of the junk that damages the environment and forces people to hide inside. More than a hundred million barrels of oil are used every day. It harms humans and all the creatures on the planet. Hasn’t this gone on long enough? I decided that I needed to find a way to stop it.When I researched how we can lower emissions and improve bad air, I found out about renewable energy: solar, hydroelectric, wind, geothermal, and biomass energy. Renewable energy produces minimal carbon dioxide and harmful greenhouse gases. Beyond the health benefits, a focus on renewable energy can lead to job creation and economic growth.But I was still left with a difficult question. What can I do to help?I decided to make my own mini hydroelectric power plant. In our school we have a huge project called PYP-X in which we choose our own topics from seventeen sustainable development goals. My group decided to make a prototype to show how renewable dams work. First, we put water in the top container, and attached a pipe to a lower container. Then we put a turbine that spins when the water rushes down, generating electricity. The leftover water goes into a pumper that pumps it into the top again.We could install mini power plants like this in laundry rooms or the bottom of kitchen and bathroom sinks. As water flows down the drain, energy is produced. By 2050, the devices could be in every house in Korea. In this future time, there will be blue skies and clean air. When you take a deep breath, you’ll feel calm and refreshed. And when you walk past a school, you’ll see kids running and smiling outside, enjoying their recess.