Monster rain becomes the summer norm (KOR)

Fourteen people were confirmed dead and 12 missing as of Sunday following last week’s torrential rains. With search and recovery operations still underway, the number of casualties may rise. Although no typhoon made landfall, the rainfall reached record-breaking levels. On July 17, Gwangju saw 426.4 millimeters (16.8 inches) of rain in a single day, submerging parts of the city. The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said it was the highest single-day rainfall recorded in the region since official measurements began in 1939. On the same day, Seosan in South Chungcheong received 438.8 millimeters. The KMA described it as a once-in-200-years event based on probability models.Sancheong County in South Gyeongsang, which received more than 700 millimeters of rain last week, suffered multiple landslides. On July 19, a rare evacuation order was issued for all residents. It was the first time a local government had advised evacuation across an entire jurisdiction due to heavy rain. In northern Gyeonggi, including Gapyeong, more than 100 millimeters fell on July 20, leading to casualties there as well.Earlier this month, the KMA declared the end of the monsoon in southern regions. Yet the downpour has only intensified since. Extreme rainfall, once considered rare, is now being seen as part of a new normal. Experts warn that climate change and rising ocean temperatures are fueling frequent and intense storms, with rainfall increasingly concentrated in narrow and elongated patterns.As forecasting becomes more difficult, preparedness and real-time response have grown in importance. The deadly underpass flooding in Osong-eup, Cheongju, North Chungcheong last year, which killed 14 people, must not be repeated. In another case on July 16, a retaining wall collapse in Osan, Gyeonggi, killed one person despite prior warnings of ground instability. When such alerts are received, immediate safety action and evacuations must follow.Urban infrastructure must also adapt. Underground stormwater storage systems should be expanded, and disaster prevention facilities upgraded. Daejeon, a city with three rivers running through it, reported minimal damage despite the latest rains. Officials credited dredging and preventive work carried out earlier this year. This example suggests that thorough preparation can minimize losses.The debate regarding the removal of weirs built along Korea’s four major rivers has resurfaced under the new administration. President Lee Jae Myung’s government pledged to restore the rivers to their natural state, including dismantling weirs on the Geum and Yeongsan Rivers and fully opening those on the Nakdong. Proponents argue the weirs help control floods and droughts. Environmental groups, however, claim they damage ecosystems and increase upstream water levels during heavy rains.The latest storm should serve as a reminder that extreme weather can strike again without warning. Decisions regarding the weirs must not be rushed. Policymakers should listen to experts and residents and approach the issue with a long-term perspective grounded in climate adaptation.지난주 기습적인 집중호우로 어제(20일)까지 17명이 사망하고 11명이 실종됐다. 비가 그치고 본격적인 수색작업이 시작됨에 따라 인명 피해는 더 늘어날 수 있다. 강력한 태풍이 온 것이 아닌데도 이번 강수량은 기록적인 수준이다. 지난 17일 광주광역시에는 하루 동안 426.4㎜의 비가 내려 도심 곳곳이 물에 잠겼다. 1939년 기상 관측 이후 지역 역대 최고 기록이다. 같은 날 충남 서산에도 438.8㎜의 비가 내렸다. 기상청은 “하루 강수량 기준으로 200년 만에 한 번 나올 수 있는 확률”이라고 밝혔다.지난주 700㎜ 넘는 비가 내린 경남 산청은 여러 곳에서 산사태가 났고, 지난 19일 전 군민 대피령이 내려졌다. 지방자치단체가 폭우를 이유로 전 지역을 대상으로 대피를 권고한 것은 처음 있는 일이다. 어제는 가평 등 경기 북부 지역에도 100㎜ 넘는 비가 내렸고, 인명 피해까지 발생했다. 기상청은 이달 초 “남부 지방은 1일 정체전선의 영향에서 벗어나면서 장마가 종료됐다”고 설명했지만, 그 이후 기록적인 폭우가 쏟아졌다. 이제 극한 폭우는 일상화(뉴노멀)됐다. 전문가들은 “좁고 길게 형성된 곳으로 폭우가 집중되고 기후 위기에 따른 해수 온도 상승으로 이런 현상이 일상적으로 발생할 수 있다”고 경고한다.예측이 어려워짐에 따라 사전 대비와 적극적인 현장 대응이 중요해졌다. 14명이 목숨을 잃은 2023년 오송 지하차도 침수 사고를 되풀이해선 안 된다. 지난 16일 1명이 사망한 오산 옹벽 붕괴 사고도 사전에 지반 침하 경고가 있었지만 제대로 대응하지 못했다. 관련 신고가 접수되면, 안전조치와 대피가 우선돼야 한다. 집중호우에 대비해 도심 지하 저류 시설을 늘리고, 방재 인프라도 서둘러 확충해야 한다. 3개 하천이 도심을 관통하는 대전의 경우는 이번 폭우에 큰 피해를 보지 않았다. 올해 상반기 실시한 준설작업과 예방공사가 효과를 봤다고 한다. 철저하게 대비하면 피해를 최소화할 수 있음을 보여준 실례다.새 정부가 들어서면서 4대 강 보(洑) 철거 문제가 다시 수면 위로 떠올랐다. 이재명 정부는 4대 강 재자연화 추진을 대선 공약으로 발표했다. 금강과 영산강 보는 철거하고 낙동강 보는 전면 개방한다는 내용이다. 4대 강 보가 물그릇 역할을 하며 홍수·가뭄 대비에 도움이 된다는 주장이 있지만, 환경단체 등에선 환경을 파괴하고 홍수 때 상류 지역 수위를 높인다고 비판해 왔다. 지난주 기록적 폭우가 쏟아졌지만 언제 또다시 극심한 홍수나 가뭄이 닥칠지 모를 일이다. 이런 종합적인 고려 없이 4대 강 보 철거를 성급하게 결정해선 안 된다. 전문가와 주민 의견을 충분히 경청하고, 기후 변화에 대비하는 새로운 관점으로 접근해야 한다.