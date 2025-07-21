Rock and refuge: Finland’s Temppeliaukio Church blends nature and faith (KOR)

In Helsinki’s Toolo district, a church carved directly into granite has become one of Finland’s most visited landmarks. Temppeliaukio Church, also known as the “Rock Church,” was dedicated in 1969 after decades of delay due to World War II. Its bold design combines Lutheran tradition with a distinctly Nordic reverence for nature and minimalist aesthetics.Plans for a parish church in Toolo date back to the 1930s, as Lutheranism — based on the teachings of Martin Luther — remained the predominant faith across Scandinavia. But construction was halted by the war, and it was not until 1961 that efforts resumed through a design competition. The winning proposal, submitted by Finnish architect brothers Timo and Tuomo Suomalainen, called for an unconventional subterranean structure set within a granite outcrop at the heart of the neighborhood.The architects preserved the natural contours of the rocky hill, opting instead to excavate a circular underground hall rather than imposing a conventional above-ground building. Although the original design was scaled down due to postwar budget constraints, the completed sanctuary still seats 750 people. Its walls are made from stone quarried on-site, with a central dome 24 meters (78.72 feet) in diameter, supported by radial concrete beams. Narrow skylights between the beams allow daylight to flood the space, creating a serene atmosphere.The dome itself is a work of craftsmanship, wrapped in a coil of copper wire measuring a total of 22 kilometers in length. The structure blends the natural roughness of the surrounding rock with the precision of modern engineering.The church’s raw rock surfaces were left exposed following advice from conductor Paavo Berglund, a noted interpreter of Jean Sibelius’s music. The irregular stone walls enhance the acoustics, making the church a celebrated concert venue. Today, more than 400 performances are held there each year. Even the altar was designed with sound in mind, placed against a narrow crevice formed during the Ice Age. This natural feature acts as a sound reflector, offering visitors the experience of music bouncing across stone, as if within a canyon.At first, some critics compared the structure’s stark concrete entrance to a wartime bunker. But public opinion has shifted. Now drawing over 900,000 visitors annually, Temppeliaukio is widely regarded as a modern architectural icon of Helsinki.The rock that encases the sanctuary recalls Luther’s hymn “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God.” The dome, clad in copper, stands like a protective shield — a union of strength, shelter, and sacred space.종교개혁가 마르틴 루터의 사상을 따르는 루터교회는 핀란드를 비롯한 북유럽에서 국교와 같은 위상을 갖는다. 헬싱키의 신도시, 퇼뢰에 교구 교회가 필요해 1930년대 건설을 추진했으나 2차대전의 발발로 무산되었다. 1961년 재추진된 현상 경기에서 수오말라이넨 형제 건축가의 안을 채택해 1969년 템펠리아우키오 교회로 헌당했다. ‘성전의 광장’이라는 뜻이며 ‘암석 교회’라는 별명으로 더 유명하다.퇼뢰지구의 중심에 자리한 바위 언덕을 최대한 보존하며 건설하라는 현상 조건이었다. 핀란드의 이 형제 건축가는 원형으로 깎아 낸 암반 속에 거대한 지하 교회당을 만드는 과감한 계획안을 제시했다. 전후 복구기의 제한된 경제 사정으로 4분의 1 면적으로 축소되어 총 750명 수용 규모가 되었다. 이곳에서 채굴한 돌벽을 암벽 위에 쌓아 높이 13m, 지름 38m의 예배홀을 조성했다. 지름 24m의 돔을 중앙에 얹고 바큇살 같은 콘크리트보로 지지했다. 보 사이에 덮은 180개 좁고 긴 천창으로 내부를 환히 밝혔다. 중앙 돔은 총길이 22㎞의 구리선을 말아 표면을 장식한 거대한 공예품이다.시벨리우스 음악의 탁월한 해석자였던 파보 베르글룬드는 음향효과를 위해 울퉁불퉁한 암벽을 노출하자고 제안했다. 결과적으로 이 교회는 연간 400회를 연주하는 훌륭한 콘서트홀도 겸한다. 빙하기에 패인 좁은 홈, 크레바스를 활용한 제단 또한 적절한 음향 반사판으로 기능한다. 협곡 같은 풍경에서 절벽에 난반사되어 자연화된 음향을 듣는 특별한 공간이다.외관이라야 입구 부분의 단순한 콘크리트 벽뿐이어서 2차대전의 벙커 같다는 준공 당시 비난도 있었다. 그러나 현재는 연간 90만 명이 방문하는 헬싱키 최고의 명소가 되었다. 루터는 음악적 소양도 뛰어나 ‘내 주는 강한 성이요’라는 유명한 찬송가를 작사 작곡했다. 이 암석 교회의 암벽은 강력한 성이고, 지붕의 구리 돔은 거대한 방패가 되었다.