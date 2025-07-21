티켓 매출 2억1700만 달러… 워너브러더스까지 구한 ‘슈퍼맨’
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 09:55
With $217 Million in Ticket Sales, ‘Superman’ Helps Save Warner Bros., Too
LOS ANGELES — It’s an old Hollywood adage: Even the most down-on-its-luck studio is “just one hit away” from redemption.
What about five hits?
After one of the worst box office runs in Warner Bros.’ 102-year history — setting off frenzied speculation about the firing of senior studio leaders — the studio suddenly found a colossal hit in April (“A Minecraft Movie,” now nearing $1 billion in global ticket sales). Three more blockbusters followed in quick succession (“Sinners,” “Final Destination: Bloodlines,” “F1: The Movie”).
Warner Bros. delivered its fifth consecutive No. 1 movie over the weekend. “Superman,” which received strong reviews, will take in roughly $122 million in theaters in North America from Thursday through Sunday, analysts estimated. The film — a high-risk effort to reboot DC Studios, Warner’s long-floundering superhero division — was on track to sell another $95 million in tickets overseas.
“A hell of a run,” David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a phone interview. “We’re organized, and we’re on the attack.”
Zaslav lavished praise on James Gunn, who directed and wrote “Superman.” Gunn also runs DC Studios with Peter Safran. “Our biggest strategic opportunity was that DC was underdeveloped,” he said. “Now we have Gunn and Safran firing with a 10-year plan. ‘Supergirl’ has already been shot. They’re working on Wonder Woman. They’re working on Batman.”
In March, Warner Bros. was languishing in last place among the major Hollywood studios in terms of domestic box office market share, according to The Numbers, a box office database. Warner Bros. is expected to have taken in roughly $1.2 billion in the United States and Canada so far this year, up 50% from the same period in 2024. (Disney is at $1.26 billion.)
Film industry veterans said they could not recall another example of a studio going from gloom to boom so quickly and forcefully.
“I’ve analyzed the box office for over 32 years, and it’s hard to think of a comeback story that beats this one,” said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at Comscore, which compiles ticketing data. “They went from 0 to 100 in like five seconds.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
c.2025 The New York Times Company
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/07/13/business/media/superman-warner-bros-box-office.html
티켓 매출 2억1700만 달러… 워너브러더스까지 구한 ‘슈퍼맨’
“아무리 곤경에 처한 스튜디오라도 히트작 단 한 편이면 구원받을 수 있다.”
할리우드의 오래된 격언이다. 그렇다면 히트작 다섯 편이면 어떻게 될까.
최근 몇 년 동안 102년 역사 중 최악의 박스오피스 성적을 기록하며 경영진 해임설까지 나왔던 워너브러더스는 지난 4월 개봉한 ‘마인크래프트 무비’가 전 세계 매출 10억 달러(약 1조4000억원)에 근접하는 대히트를 기록하면서 분위기를 반전시켰다. 이후 ‘시너스’, ‘파이널 데스티네이션: 블러드라인’, ‘F1: 더 무비’가 모두 성공을 거두며 블록버스터 총 네 편이 잇따라 터졌다.
그리고 이번 주말 워너브러더스는 다섯 번째 연속 박스오피스 1위 영화를 내놓았다. 호평을 받은 ‘슈퍼맨’은 북미에서 목요일부터 일요일까지 약 1억 2200만 달러의 수익을 올릴 전망이다. 이 영화는 오랜 기간 부진했던 슈퍼히어로 부문인 DC 스튜디오를 되살리기 위한 고위험 프로젝트로 해외에서 추가로 약 9500만 달러 매출을 올릴 것으로 보인다.
워너브러더스-디스커버리의 최고경영자(CEO) 데이비드 재슬라브는 전화 인터뷰에서 “놀라운 흐름”이라며 “우리는 정비를 마쳤고, 이제 공격에 나설 것”이라고 말했다.
그는 ‘슈퍼맨’을 연출하고 각본을 쓴 제임스 건 감독에 대한 칭찬을 아끼지 않았다. 건은 피터 사프란과 함께 DC 스튜디오를 공동으로 운영하고 있다. 재슬라브는 “DC는 충분히 개발되지 않았던 영역이었고, 이게 우리의 가장 큰 전략적 기회가 됐다”면서 “이제 건과 사프란이 10년 계획을 바탕으로 전력을 다하고 있는데, ‘슈퍼걸’은 이미 촬영을 마쳤고, ‘원더우먼’과 ‘배트맨’도 작업 중”이라고 설명했다.
박스오피스 통계 사이트 ‘더 넘버스’에 따르면 지난 3월까지 워너브러더스의 시장 점유율은 주요 할리우드 스튜디오 가운데 최하위에 머물렀다. 그러나 이후 미국과 캐나다에서 약 12억 달러의 수익을 올리며 2024년 동기 대비 실적이 50% 증가한 것으로 추정된다. 같은 기간 디즈니의 수익은 약 12억 6000만 달러다.
영화 업계 관계자들은 이처럼 빠르고 강력하게 분위기 반전에 성공한 사례는 기억에 없다고 전했다. 티켓 판매 데이터를 집계하는 컴스코어의 수석 미디어 애널리스트 폴 더거러비디언은 “32년 넘게 박스오피스를 분석해 왔지만, 이보다 더 극적인 컴백 스토리는 떠오르지 않는다”고 말했다. 또 “이들은 마치 0에서 100까지 5초 만에 돌진한 것 같다”고 덧붙였다.
WRITTEN BY BROOKS BARNES AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)