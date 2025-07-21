Boy band Younite to embark on Brazil tour in August
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 12:01
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Boy band Younite will tour around seven cities in Brazil, its agency Brandnew Music said Monday.
The 8-member boy band will begin with two concerts at Sao Paulo on Aug. 16 and 17, followed by performances in Curitiba on Aug. 19, Piracicaba on Aug. 21, Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 24, Belo Horizonte on Aug. 26, Goiania on Aug. 28 and Brasilia on Aug. 30 and 31.
"Younite will prepare a special set list including not only its iconic songs but also those that will suit the vibe of the local community," the agency said in a press release.
Younite debuted in 2022 with its first EP, “Youni-Birth.” The band's name, Younite, is a combination of 'you' and 'unite,' and contains the band's wish to be with its fans at all times.
The band initially debuted with nine members — Eunho, Steve, Eunsang, Hyungseok, Woono, DEY, Kyungmun and Sion — but became an octet after Hyunseung quit the band in July 2024.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)