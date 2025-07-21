 Jennie’s 'Like Jennie' is most-streamed K-pop song on Spotify in first half of this year
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 15:51 Updated: 21 Jul. 2025, 16:04
Blackpink member Jennie [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Blackpink member Jennie’s hit song “Like Jennie” was the most-streamed K-pop song on Spotify in the first half of this year, according to the streaming platform’s Global Impact List.
 
The list reveals the 30 top K-pop songs that global users, excluding Koreans, had listened to from Jan. 1 to June 30.
 

Spotify's Global Impact List [SPOTIFY]

“Like Jennie” was followed by BTS member Jin’s “Don’t Say You Love Me,” Jennie’s “ExtraL (feat. Doechii),” BTS member J-Hope’s “Mona Lisa” and Jennie’s “Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike).”
 
Jennie had a total of 9 songs on the list, all from her solo full-length album “Ruby,” including “Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa),” “Seoul City,” “ZEN,” “with the IE (way up)” and “start a war.”
 
Songs by other fellow Blackpink members were also named on the list: Jisoo’s “earthquake” ranked No. 8 and “Your Love” at No. 27. Rosé’s “Messy” ranked No. 14.
 
Other K-pop acts featured in the list include GOT7, IVE, BoyNextDoor, Seventeen, G-Dragon and Tomorrow X Together.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
